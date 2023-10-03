Real Estate Sector Check - Residential Growth To Sustain; Cautious On Supply Side Challenges: Motilal Oswal
Strong fundamentals in place for long-term growth in commercial segment.
Motilal Oswal Report
Despite the recent run-up in real estate stock prices, we remain positive on select companies, which can continue to report 15-20% growth, driven by their ability to sign new projects through their strong cash generation potential.
On the commercial side, the near-term growth outlook remains subdued, but the underperformance in real estate investment trust stocks provide a good opportunity to play commercial growth traction.
Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. remain our top picks.
Real estate consulting firm CBRE released its Mid-year Outlook 2023 report titled ‘Indian Real Estate: Taking Giant Strides’ at a conference hosted by CII-CBRE on September 27, 2023 in Delhi. The conference also involved interesting panel discussions with industry experts from across the asset classes. Key takeaways:
strong demand momentum in residential housing should continue for at least two to three years on the back of peaking mortgage rates, strong economic growth and rising prices; however, developers need to be cautious on pricing and financial closure;
commercial demand has a long way to go but growth recovery will be delayed in near term;
emerging asset classes like data centers, organised industrial warehouses and flexible spaces will continue to witness increasing penetration.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
