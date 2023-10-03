Real Estate Sector Check - Residential Growth To Sustain; Cautious On Supply Side Challenges: Motilal Oswal

Despite the recent run-up in real estate stock prices, we remain positive on select companies, which can continue to report 15-20% growth, driven by their ability to sign new projects through their strong cash generation potential.

On the commercial side, the near-term growth outlook remains subdued, but the underperformance in real estate investment trust stocks provide a good opportunity to play commercial growth traction.

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd. and Macrotech Developers Ltd. remain our top picks.