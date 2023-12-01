Real Estate Sector Check - Pre-Sales To Witness 30% YoY Growth In FY24E: Motilal Oswal

While Q2 is generally considered to be the seasonally weakest quarter, the listed universe (top 12 companies) has bucked this trend. The universe registered its secondbest quarter ever with cumulative sales of Rs 252 billion, up 54% YoY/44% QoQ.

This growth was primarily driven by a strong momentum in sustenance sales as launches were subdued for most of the companies, barring a few. Ongoing projects contributed 56% of the total pre-sales in H1 FY24.

New launches posted an average absorption of 60% and contributed 44% to pre-sales during the same period. The listed universe is likely to witness a sharp pick-up in launches in H2 YF24 as most of the players have less than 12 months of inventory now.

Cumulative launches for our coverage universe are expected to double in H2 from 30 msf in H1 FY24. In value terms, launches would catapult to Rs 820 billion from Rs 260 billion during the same period. Hence, we expect our coverage universe to deliver 30% YoY growth in pre-sales in FY24 versus an initial growth guidance of 15-20%.

As the rate hike cycle has peaked, we believe the residential real estate cycle is unlikely to face any significant headwinds. We expect demand to remain healthy for at least the next two-three years.

We prefer companies that are able to outperform their peers and whose valuations do not reflect this outperformance.

Prestige Estate Projects Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd. and Sobha Ltd. are our top picks.