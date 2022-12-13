Real Estate Sector Check- Demand Momentum Intact; Constrained Supply Leading To Healthy Pricing: Motilal Oswal
We hosted a Delhi-NCR real estate day, covering 8 project visits across key micro markets of Gurugram, Noida Delhi.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
We hosted a Delhi-NCR real estate day, covering eight project visits across key micro markets of Gurugram, Noida, and Delhi and held meetings with senior management of large private developers. Key takeaways are-
the premium segment remains largely unaffected by the interest rate hike; momentum in the mid-income segment has sustained due to buoyant investor demand,
prices have increased 15-20% across micro-markets in the last six months and 50-70% in the last two years,
supply continues to remain constrained across NCR, and especially, in high-rise projects in Gurugram,
infrastructure development is bringing far off micro-markets closer to the commercial hub and state borders which is driving demand and pricing in those markets,
Gurugram has got a headstart as a commercial hub and Noida will always play a catchup in terms of attracting corporates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.