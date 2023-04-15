Real Estate Q4 Results Preview - Stable Performance: HDFC Securities

Going by the numbers for FY23 reported to date by top developers, we expect annual presales for most of them to surpass their previous highs.

Godrej Properties Ltd., Macrotech Developers Ltd. and Sobha Ltd., all reported their lifetime high in residential sales with Rs 122/120/52 billion respectively.

The annual growth also has been substantial with Godrej Properties growing by 55%, Macrotech Developers by 34% and Sobha by 34%. This has been on the back of robust launches in H2 FY23 and especially in Q4 FY23.

We expect the rest of the developers also to outperform both their own guidance and our expectation.

Till now, the 250 bps rate hike post-Covid has failed to dent the underlying secular housing demand in the sector. However, we are seeing early signs of weakness in the affordable segment.

This is on an expected line as this segment is most sensitive to a rate change as it directly hits the loan eligibility. Banks and non-banking financial companies have, however, till now supported the demand by offering discounted spreads on the benchmark rate.

The rate overhang is not expected to end any time soon and may see a few more quarters of uncertainty. Demand in the luxury segment has been robust and has been the driving force for higher price realisation; the NCR market that saw the maximum price appreciation this year has been driven by demand for luxury housing (‘The Arbour, DLF’—sold out in three days).