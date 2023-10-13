Real Estate Q2 Results Preview - Festive Cheer Awaited: HDFC Securities

Real estate developers are reporting record presales in the seasonally weakest quarter Q2; Sobha Ltd. (Rs 17 billion, growth of 48/18% YoY/QoQ), Prestige Estate Projects Ltd. (Rs 71 billion, growth of 102/82% YoY/QoQ), Macrotech Developers Ltd. (Rs 35 billion, growth of 12/5% YoY/QoQ) and Phoenix Mills Ltd. (consumption of Rs 26.4 billion, growth of 9/0% YoY/QoQ on a like-to-like basis).

We expect this momentum to continue in Q3 FY24 with new launches adding a multiplier effect to the presales. Within micro-markets, we expect the consolidation story to continue in the top six cities with strong volume-driven growth in Bengaluru, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune, while National Capital Region growth will be driven largely by higher price appreciation in the luxury segment.

Also, with the pick-up in launches and higher supply, the average price realisation is expected to be flattish.

Geographical diversification is likely to continue with growth in presales from the non-core market (MMR for Prestige Estates and Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd.; Pune/Bengaluru for Macrotech Developers; and NCR for Sobha).