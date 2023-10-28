RBL Bank - Ticking All The Right Boxes: Centrum Broking

RBL Bank Ltd.'s stock price has witnessed significant decline (-11% in last five days) primarily led by broader market correction in mid-cap space (-5% in last five days).

Pertinently, this decline is after posting above our/street expectations Q2 FY24 results which we feel offers an attractive investment opportunity. We would like to highlight that the bank has made a significant turnaround, emerging from a risk-off phase that led to muted growth over FY20-23 to high growth phase.

RBL Bank has posted impressive advances growth of in +21% YoY in H1 FY24, marking a positive change driven by a retail focus (+35% YoY). The change in management in June 2022 was a turning point for the bank.

We like the new management strategy with focus on retail secured loans, leveraging existing infrastructure, retaining talent through internal promotions, and improved regulatory compliance.

These efforts resulted in the highest-ever annual and quarterly profits in FY23 and Q2 FY24, along with a robust capital to risk (weighted) assets ratio of 17.1%.

We believe the bank's strong retail loan growth is expected to continue without compromising asset quality, making RBL Bank a compelling investment with the potential for substantial upside.

Considering these factors, RBL Bank remains a strong 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 339, representing a potential upside of 57%.