RBL Bank Q4 Results Review - Strengthening Net Interest Margin; Improving Growth Prospects: Dolat Capital
Guided for next three year strategy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
RBL Bank Ltd. reported a good quarter with sequentially higher net interest margin at 5% and lower credit costs aiding profit after tax growth of 40% YoY, with return on asset of 1%.
Elevated opex continues to result in de-growth in operating profits for the quarter and full year.
Though slippages at 3.9% (3.7% in Q3) were slightly higher, healthy recoveries made up for the same. We build in normalised slippages of ~3% over FY24-25E. Restructured book declined to 1.2% (1.4% in Q3).
Sequential loan growth at 5% QoQ was led by retail (up 8%) and growth was broad based across retail including constant currency, micro finance institution, and home loan. Granular liability traction remains healthy.
RBL Bank's asset quality trends are normalising and growth from both core segments and newer retail products is looking up. Improved loan mix in favor of retail and reduction in excess liquidity will be positive for NIM.
However, elevated opex ratios will limit pre-provision operating profit growth in our view. Also, credit costs are unlikely to go below 1.5% given high share of unsecured loans, limiting return on asset expansion.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.