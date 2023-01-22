RBL Bank Q3 Results Review - Strengthening Net Interest Margin; Asset Quality Outlook Improves: Dolat Capital

RBL Bank Ltd. reported a good quarter with better than expected net interest income and operating profits, 20 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 4.7%, and lower slippages.

Asset quality metrics improved QoQ, with moderation in slippages to 3.7% (5.2% in Q2) and decline in restructured book to 1.4% (1.9% in Q2).

RBL Bank's sequential loan growth was led by wholesale and credit card portfolios (up 5-6% each) followed by micro finance institution (up 10%) and home loan (up 20%).

With MFI book out of woods (3% of restructured pool), slippages and credit costs are expected to moderate. However, elevated opex ratios limit return on assets to sub 1% over the medium term.

Given the introduction of several new products, growth trends should be healthy but execution remain key.