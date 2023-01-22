RBL Bank Q3 Results Review - Strengthening Net Interest Margin; Asset Quality Outlook Improves: Dolat Capital
Bank reported a good quarter with better than expected NII, operating profits, 20 bps sequential expansion in NIM, lower slippages
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
RBL Bank Ltd. reported a good quarter with better than expected net interest income and operating profits, 20 basis points sequential expansion in net interest margin to 4.7%, and lower slippages.
Asset quality metrics improved QoQ, with moderation in slippages to 3.7% (5.2% in Q2) and decline in restructured book to 1.4% (1.9% in Q2).
RBL Bank's sequential loan growth was led by wholesale and credit card portfolios (up 5-6% each) followed by micro finance institution (up 10%) and home loan (up 20%).
With MFI book out of woods (3% of restructured pool), slippages and credit costs are expected to moderate. However, elevated opex ratios limit return on assets to sub 1% over the medium term.
Given the introduction of several new products, growth trends should be healthy but execution remain key.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
RBL Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 34%, NII Up 13.6%
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.