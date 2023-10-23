RBL Bank Q2 Results Review - Ticking All The Right Boxes: Centrum Broking

RBL Bank Ltd. delivered a strong performance in Q2 FY24, aligning well with our expectations. Notably, net interest income saw robust growth, increasing by 26% YoY and 4% QoQ, even in a challenging quarter marked by rising cost of funds, primarily due to a shift toward a more retail-oriented advances growth.

The CTI ratio was impressive at 65%, indicating a 270 basis points sequential improvement. As a result, pre-provision opearting profit exhibited remarkable growth (+54%/12% YoY/QoQ), outpacing our expectations by 8%.

Additionally, asset quality improved, with lower fresh slippages, as gross non-performing asset decreased to 3.1% from 3.2% in Q1 FY24. During the quarter, RBL Bank received a tax write-back of Rs 2.98 billion, which was prudently utilised to create a 100 bps contingent buffer on credit card and microfinance advances, enhancing reserves and fortifying the balance sheet.

We believe that the positive impact of strategy changes, particularly the introduction of in-house and digitally driven retail products, is yet to be fully reflected in the current market valuation.

Consequently, we view RBL Bank as a strong candidate for a rerating. Our valuation places a target price of Rs 339, based on 1.25 times the adjusted book value for the H1 FY26E.