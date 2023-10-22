RBL Bank Q2 Results Review - Tax Write-Backs Help Accelerated Provisions: Dolat Capital

RBL Bank Ltd. reported a good quarter with in-line net interest income growth of 22% YoY, slightly higher net interest margin at 4.89% (+5 basis points QoQ), and lower opex aiding preo-provision operating profit/profit after tax growth of 43%/46% YoY. Loan growth was led by newer retail and commercial banking books.

RBI Bank took the benefit of tax write-back (Rs 2.23 billion) this quarter to make contingent and accelerated provisions against micro finance/credit card books. Excluding of the above, credit costs stood at ~190 bps, led by 600 bps rise in provision coverage ratio to 75%.

Factoring in lower opex, we upgrade earnings by 6-8% over FY24/25E.

Rolling over to September-25E, maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs 275, valuing bank at one time (from 0.9 times earlier) against return on asset/return on equity of 1%/10% for FY25E.

Despite strong execution on growth and healthy profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 28% over FY23-26E, we maintain Accumulate as 1-1.2% RoA seems non commensurate with the risks given the high share of unsecured portfolio (one third book is MFI/CC).