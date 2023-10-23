RBL Bank Q2 Results Review - Strong Performance; One-Off Gains Utilised Prudentially: Motilal Oswal
Provision coverage ratio improves 600 basis point QoQ to 75.6%.
Motilal Oswal Report
RBL Bank Ltd. reported a strong performance with 46% YoY growth in profit after tax at Rs 2.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.05 billion).
The bank benefitted from a tax reversal of Rs 2.2 billion, which it prudently utilised to make a contingency provision of 1% on its credit card and microfinance advances (Rs 2.5 billion) and also in tightening the provisioning policy on overdue loans in credit cards (Rs 0.48 billion).
Net interest income grew 26% YoY to Rs 14.75 billion as the bank re-classified charges paid to BCs from interest income to operating expenses.
Net interest margins thus increased ~60 bp to 5.54% in Q2 FY24. Adjusted NIMs increased 5 bp QoQ (in line).
Fresh slippages moderated to Rs 5.4 billion (3.4% annualised), which, along with healthy provisioning, resulted in a 10 bp/22 bp QoQ improvement in gross/net non-performing asset ratio to 3.12%/0.78%. Provision coverage ratio improved 600 bp QoQ to 75.6%.
We raise our FY24/25E earnings by 4%/1% and estimate RBL Bank to deliver FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 1.2%/11.2%. We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance with a revised target price of Rs 265 (1.0 times FY25E adjusted book value).
