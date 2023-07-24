RBL Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Beat Led By Lower Opex; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal
Business growth remains healthy.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
RBL Bank Ltd. reported a beat in earnings, driven by lower opex, while margins moderated 17 basis points QoQ though the management guided for improved margin trends going forward. Business growth saw healthy trends and the management expects traction to remain healthy led by retail loans.
Deposit growth was modest with current account and savings account ratio witnessing a moderation. RBL Bank’s asset quality demonstrated a steady improvement, marked by a decline in slippages and the restructured book.
This trend bodes well for the incremental outlook on asset quality.
We expect RBL Bank to deliver FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 1.1%/10.3%.
We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance with a target price of Rs 210 (0.8 times FY25E adjusted book value).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.