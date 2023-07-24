RBL Bank Q1 Results Review - Earnings Beat Led By Lower Opex; Asset Quality Improves: Motilal Oswal

RBL Bank Ltd. reported a beat in earnings, driven by lower opex, while margins moderated 17 basis points QoQ though the management guided for improved margin trends going forward. Business growth saw healthy trends and the management expects traction to remain healthy led by retail loans.

Deposit growth was modest with current account and savings account ratio witnessing a moderation. RBL Bank’s asset quality demonstrated a steady improvement, marked by a decline in slippages and the restructured book.

This trend bodes well for the incremental outlook on asset quality.

We expect RBL Bank to deliver FY25E return on asset/return on equity of 1.1%/10.3%.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance with a target price of Rs 210 (0.8 times FY25E adjusted book value).