RBL Bank - Growth Outlook Steady; Profitability Set To Improve: Motilal Oswal

RBL Bank Ltd. has reported a healthy recovery in loan growth and the management expects to sustain this momentum, led by steady growth in retail segments.

The continued business investments and healthy cross-selling will further help to diversify the loan book and enable faster growth in retail liabilities. While the bank’s return on equity remains low, it is well capitalised to support growth momentum (current tier-I at more than 15%) and the management expects to raise capital only toward FY25 end.

The management has guided for improved profitability ratios as new businesses achieve breakeven and an improving asset mix drives steady net interest margin improvement. As a result, return on asset is expected to improve to 1.4-1.5% by FY26E.

We raise our FY25E earnings by 8% and estimate RBL Bank to deliver a 38% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY23- 25 with RoA/RoE improving to 1.2%/11%.

Maintain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 240 based on 0.9 times FY25E adjusted book value.