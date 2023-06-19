RBL Bank - FY23-26 Vision Reiterated: ICICI Securities
Confident of 20% plus loan CAGR and 10-20 basis points rise in return on asset per year.
ICICI Securities Report
We met RBL Bank Ltd.'s management, for light on the bank’s newly unveiled FY23-FY26 strategy. Under the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, RBL Bank has filled almost every senior management role (hired six talents laterally and elevated 21 internally) in the past ~12 months.
Compliance has been beefed up and its focus has become even sharper. Bank reiterated its guidance of more than 20% loan compound annual growth rate (FY23- FY26) led by retail.
While retaining focus on card, micro finance institution and commercial banking, RBL Bank intends to aggressively grow its newly-launched retail products (housing, wheels, gold, and small business loans), predominantly in tier-II and tier-III locations.
These are secured businesses, with higher yields and consume relatively less capital. There is large unmet demand for these products in the market and the bank intends to leverage the same for aggressive growth. It intends to scale up the branch network from ~517 currently to 800 over the next three years and leverage its BC points for lead generation.
