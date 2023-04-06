RBI Monetary Policy Review — The Pause, But A Hawkish One: Dolat Capital
The April MPC policy reflects a proactive reaction function and it is the right one.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Against the backdrop where global central banks are trying to achieve financial stability and price stability, Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted in majority (six out of six) for a pause in rate hike – repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and five out of six members voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the target.
We went into the April 2023 policy decision with an objective of not only understanding MPC’s views on global developments and its impact on domestic economy but also to understand the MPC’s reaction function – proactive versus reactive.
MPC sees inflation moderating to 5.2% versus earlier forecast of 5.3% in FY24 and real gross domestic product forecast has moved higher to 6.5% versus earlier forecast of 6.4% in FY24.
Additionally, there were revisions made in quarterly numbers for both inflation and growth. Inflation for Q1 FY24 is revised higher from 5% to 5.1% whereas inflation for Q4 FY24 is revised lower from 5.6% to 5.2% (largely because of base effects).
Real GDP forecast is retained for the next two quarters, albeit Q3 FY24 and Q4 FY24 estimates are revised higher from 6% to 6.1% and from 5.8% to 5.9% respectively.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
RBI Monetary Policy Review - Rate Pause For This Meeting, Future Course Data Dependent: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.