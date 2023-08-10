RBI Monetary Policy Review - Status Quo On Rates, Inflation Estimate Revised Upward: IDBI Capital

As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee continued to retain policy repo rate at 6.5% with focus on withdrawal of accommodation stance. But policy has two surprises-

Inflation projections for FY24 has been revised upward at 5.4% (versus 5.1% in June MPC meet). Further, in order to cope up with the risk of excess liquidity, MPC has decided that Scheduled commercial banks’ shall (with-effect-from August 12, 2023) maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% on the incremental net demand and time liabilities between May 19, 2023 and July 28, 2023.

Gross domestic product growth forecast however has been retained at 6.5% for FY24. Post the MPC, G-sec bond yields have remained stable at ~7.2% with no negative surprises.

We see incremental cash reserve ratio as temporary measure with no major impact on net interest margins for banks. We retain our top picks as HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and City Union Bank Ltd.