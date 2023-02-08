RBI Monetary Policy Review - Repo Up By 25 Bps, Inline With Consensus Estimates: IDBI Capital
Consequently, the revised standing deposit facility stood at 6.25% and marginal standing facility to 6.75%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
The Monetary Policy Committee increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, in line with market expectations, thereby resulted an increase of 250 bps during FY23 (till date).
Consequently, the revised standing deposit facility (SDF) stood at 6.25% and marginal standing facility (MSF) to 6.75%. Further, Consumer price index inflation expectations is lowered at 6.5% (versus 6.7% in Dec-22 Policy) for FY23.
Post the MPC, G-sec bond yields have remain around ~7.3% backed by improvement in system liquidity. Gross domestic product forecast for FY24E is projected at 6.4%.
Among our banking coverage universe, our top picks are HDFC Bank Ltd. (fast revival post normalcy), ICICI Bank Ltd. (better to weather the storm), and Federal Bank Ltd. (better among midcap banks).
Overall, banking credit growth has improved YoY for year-to-date-FY23/FY22/FY21 at 16.7%/9.7%/5.6% led by shift of corporate borrowings towards banks and better consumption led demand.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
RBI Monetary Policy Review - To Remain Watchful On The Upcoming Trend Of Inflation: KRChoksey
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.