RBI Monetary Policy Review - Repo Up By 25 Bps, Inline With Consensus Estimates: IDBI Capital

The Monetary Policy Committee increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%, in line with market expectations, thereby resulted an increase of 250 bps during FY23 (till date).

Consequently, the revised standing deposit facility (SDF) stood at 6.25% and marginal standing facility (MSF) to 6.75%. Further, Consumer price index inflation expectations is lowered at 6.5% (versus 6.7% in Dec-22 Policy) for FY23.

Post the MPC, G-sec bond yields have remain around ~7.3% backed by improvement in system liquidity. Gross domestic product forecast for FY24E is projected at 6.4%.

Among our banking coverage universe, our top picks are HDFC Bank Ltd. (fast revival post normalcy), ICICI Bank Ltd. (better to weather the storm), and Federal Bank Ltd. (better among midcap banks).

Overall, banking credit growth has improved YoY for year-to-date-FY23/FY22/FY21 at 16.7%/9.7%/5.6% led by shift of corporate borrowings towards banks and better consumption led demand.