RBI Monetary Policy Review - Rate Hike Cycle Largely Behind Us: ICICI Direct
The RBI policy, as expected, turned out to be a non-event as the 25 bps rate hike was widely expected.
ICICI Direct Report
The Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee was of the view that further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to keep inflation expectations anchored, break core inflation persistence and thereby strengthen medium-term growth prospects.
Accordingly, the MPC decided to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%. The MPC decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target, going forward, while supporting growth.
Consequently, the standing deposit facility rate stands adjusted to 6.25% with the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate at 6.75%. Overall liquidity remains in surplus, with average daily absorption under the liquidity adjustment facility increasing to Rs 1.6 lakh crore during December-January from an average of Rs 1.4 lakh crore in October-November.
Inflation is projected at 6.5% in 2022-23, with Q4 at 5.7%. On the assumption of a normal monsoon, Consumer price index inflation is projected at 5.3% for 2023-24, with Q1 at 5.0%, Q2 at 5.4%, Q3 at 5.4% and Q4 at 5.6%.
