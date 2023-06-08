RBI Monetary Policy Review - On the Qui Vive: Dolat Capital

In June 2023 policy, Monetary Policy Committee has voted in majority (six out of six) for a pause in rate hike – repo rate unchanged at 6.5% and five out of six members voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation stance to ensure inflation progressively aligns with the target.

Policy announcements were largely in line with our expectations. Amidst stable growth condition and slowing inflation in India, MPC has opted to watch global and domestic events unfold from the sidelines, before they decide the shift in rates and stance.

Going into the policy, we were hoping to get clarity on MPC’s view on monsoon situation and whether there would be revisions in the GDP and Consumer price index estimates for FY24.

On the latter, MPC sees inflation moderating to 5.1% versus earlier forecast of 5.2% in FY24. Inflation estimates for Q1 and Q2 for FY24 revised lower to 4.6% and 5.2% from 5.1% and 5.4% respectively.

Likewise, real GDP estimates for Q1 and Q2 revised higher to 8.0% and 6.5% from 7.8% and 6.2% respectively and downward revisions seen in estimates for Q3 and Q4 to 6% and 5.7% from 6.1% and 5.9%.

Overall, for the FY24 real GDP estimates remain unchanged at 6.5%. The revisions in estimates and current pause in rates hint towards a Goldilocks regime for the H1 FY24, which should be sentimentally positive for India’s equity market.