RBI Monetary Policy Review - MPC Playing Hawkish, Pause Still Our Base Case: Dolat Capital

The Monetary Policy Committee decided by a 4-2 split vote to increase the policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% as core inflation remains sticky even as headline number comes under Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance band.

MPC sees inflation moderating to 5.3% in FY24 from 6.5% in FY23 and growth slowing to 6.4% next year, which will still be enough to make India the world’s fastest growing major economy. The MPC also decided by a majority of four out of six members to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward while supporting growth.

Largely, the policy announcements on the rate hike and policy stance was on expected lines. Although there were some revisions around quarterly estimates on real growth rates and inflation.

Real gross domestic product for Q1 FY24 and Q2 FY24 is revised higher to 7.8% and 6.2% from 7.1% and 5.9% respectively. Headline inflation for Q4 FY23 and FY23 (as a full year) is revised lower to 5.7% and 6.5% from 5.9% and 6.7% respectively.

There were no changes to inflation forecast for the first two quarters of FY24. Higher GDP and lower or no change in inflation estimates presents a case of 'optimistic Goldilocks” scenario for Indian economy in the near term.