RBI Monetary Policy Review — MPC Pauses, Is Likely Done: Bandhan MF

Against majority expectation, Monetary Policy Committee paused on rate hikes in a unanimous decision. All except Professor Varma chose to persist with ‘withdrawal of accommodation’, with the latter presumably wanting to shift to neutral in light of his view that repo rate should have peaked earlier.

The bond market is justifiably celebrating with this being the final green light, so to speak, in what was already turning into a benign global environment for rates.

While choosing not to hike today, the Governor (on behalf of MPC majority) has also made it a point to underscore that this may not necessarily be the end of the cycle.

He notes the improvement in our external situation (current account deficit compressing and forex reserves built back to higher than $600 billion), the prospects of inflation falling ahead (Reserve Bank of India forecast for FY24 10 basis points lower at 5.2%), and drag from the external sector on growth (though gross domestic product forecast for FY24 is a shade higher now).

Nevertheless, core inflation is sticky, there has been a recent upside surprise from food inflation, and risks to this persist from climatic conditions.

All told the MPC majority may have been inclined to deliver a last ‘insurance ‘ hike had global conditions remained as they were till a few weeks back. However the recent issues with U.S. regional banks and a large European one, and the consequent actual and expected tightening in credit conditions, have changed the mix materially.