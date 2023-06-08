RBI Monetary Policy Review - Inflation Projection For FY24 Lowered At 5.1% Versus 5.2% Earlier: IDBI Capital
GDP growth for FY24 retained at 6.5%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% (for the second consecutive policy meet) supported by resilient Indian economic and financial sector as well as favorable near term inflation outlook.
Consequently, the standing deposit facility stood at 6.25% and marginal standing facility to 6.75%. Further, Consumer price index inflation expectations for FY24 were lowered at 5.1% (versus 5.2% in April 2023 and 5.3% in February 2023 Policy).
MPC also highlighted that the uncertainty on horizon appeared less and the path ahead seemed somewhat clearer. Gross domestic product growth forecast for FY24 was retained at 6.5%. Post the MPC, Gsec bond yields have increased by ~2 basis points to ~7.0% backed by no rate hike expectations.
Among our banking coverage universe, our top picks are HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Federal Bank Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Inflation Still Above Target, Says Das
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.