RBI Monetary Policy Review - Inflation Projection For FY24 Lowered At 5.1% Versus 5.2% Earlier: IDBI Capital

The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5% (for the second consecutive policy meet) supported by resilient Indian economic and financial sector as well as favorable near term inflation outlook.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility stood at 6.25% and marginal standing facility to 6.75%. Further, Consumer price index inflation expectations for FY24 were lowered at 5.1% (versus 5.2% in April 2023 and 5.3% in February 2023 Policy).

MPC also highlighted that the uncertainty on horizon appeared less and the path ahead seemed somewhat clearer. Gross domestic product growth forecast for FY24 was retained at 6.5%. Post the MPC, Gsec bond yields have increased by ~2 basis points to ~7.0% backed by no rate hike expectations.

Among our banking coverage universe, our top picks are HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Federal Bank Ltd.