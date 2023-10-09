RBI Monetary Policy Review - Affecting Rate Hikes Through Liquidity Tightening: Systematix
Despite all the global headwinds highlighted by the RBI, it expects the domestic economy to remain resilient.
Systematix Research Report
Behind the inline status quo stance of the Reserve Bank of India (repo rate unchanged at 6.5%) is a shift towards implementing a higher effective rate using an enduring tool, open market operation sale, to tighten liquidity.
RBI maintains a stricter view on curbing inflation to its 4% long-term target is guided by-
heightened inflationary concerns both from the domestic and global levels,
perceived strength in the economic growth,
increasing global headwinds from slower growth and higher-for-longer interest rate scenario, and
risk of relapse of excess liquidity impacting inflation.
Market implications:
Effective policy rate seen rising to 6.75-7.0% due to OMO sale (expected equivalent to phased out incremental cash reserve ratio of Rs 1.1 trillion) and dollar selling; Expect in bear steepening of the yield curve, 10-year Gsec and Indian rupee/USD seen at 7.5% and 85-86 respectively.
Hardening Gsec yields pose risks to valuations for Indian equities. Tightening liquidity and rates to impact rate-sensitive, and lending business.
Central banks’ warning on underwriting quality amid rampant retail lending deserves heeding. We remain underweight on the banking, financial services and insurance sector, and cautious on rate sensitives including small caps, currently facing lofty valuations.
Our preferences: staples, autos, utilities; gas utilities, pharma, and ITES. Rising crude prices remain a risk for the oil marketing companies.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
