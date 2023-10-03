RBI Monetary Policy Preview - To Maintain Pause: CareEdge
We do not anticipate any further rate hikes by the RBI in this fiscal year.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet for the upcoming bi-monthly policy review to gauze the macroeconomic environment and decide on the monetary policy rate and stance. The decision will be announced on October 06.
Highlights:
Even though Q1 GDP growth remained strong, economic headwinds have intensified since then with higher crude oil prices and an erratic monsoon.
Despite the persistent rise in inflation, primarily driven by the volatility in food prices, there are initial signs of a slowdown in food inflation. Meanwhile, core inflation remains relatively stable, with some easing observed in August.
Liquidity conditions have tightened and borrowing costs have remained elevated since the last policy.
The RBI is likely to prioritise supporting economic growth, especially during the festive season, while remaining cautious about inflation.
We anticipate that the RBI will keep its policy rates unchanged with a unanimous decision while adhering to its stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation.’
We do not anticipate any further rate hikes by the RBI in this fiscal year.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Real Estate Sector Check - Residential Growth To Sustain; Cautious On Supply Side Challenges: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.