RBI Monetary Policy Preview - Cautious Pause To Continue: CareEdge
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee will meet for the upcoming bi-monthly policy on December 08, 2023
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee will meet for the upcoming bi-monthly policy review to gauze the macroeconomic environment and decide on the monetary policy rate and stance. The decision will be announced on December 8, 2023.
Highlights:
The economic outlook has improved significantly with a robust expansion of economic output in H1 led by upward surprise in Q2 GDP growth. The RBI may revise its earlier growth projections for FY24 up by ~20-30 basis points.
Despite the commendable overall economic performance, specific challenges persist in certain pockets, particularly in rural demand.
Agricultural growth remains muted amid lower-than-expected kharif output and lower reservoir levels impacting rabi sowing.
Inflation pressures eased but food prices remain a cause of concern. A decline in agricultural production could pose an additional upside risk to inflation figures.
The RBI to focus on liquidity management and personal credit growth. While an overall tight liquidity situation is anticipated, the RBI aims to ensure that it does not unduly impede credit growth.
The RBI is likely to continue supporting economic growth, while remaining cautious on inflation. Therefore, we anticipate that the RBI will keep its policy rates and stance unchanged. We do not anticipate any further rate hikes by the RBI in this fiscal year.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Stars Aligning For A Bull Market – Stock Picking To Get Challenging As All Boats May Rise: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.