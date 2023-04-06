RBI Monetary Policy Highlights - Remains Focused On Maintaining Balance Between Growth, Inflation: KRChoksey
Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
KRChoksey Research Report
Key highlights:
The Reserve Bank of India kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 6.50%.
The standing deposit facility rate stands adjusted to 6.25% and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate to 6.75%.
The Monetary Policy Committee also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.
The recent high-frequency indicators point towards an improvement in the global economy but worries about the financial system's stability add to the downside risks. Even though headline inflation is decelerating, it is still well above all the global central banks’ expectations. Thus, global developments have led to heightened volatility in financial markets, as reflected in sizeable two-way movements in bond yields, a fall in equity markets, and the U.S. dollar shedding its gains from its peak of September 2022.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
