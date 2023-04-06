BQPrimeResearch ReportsRBI Monetary Policy Highlights - Remains Focused On Maintaining Balance Between Growth, Inflation: KRChoksey
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights - Remains Focused On Maintaining Balance Between Growth, Inflation: KRChoksey

Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

06 Apr 2023, 3:48 PM IST
BQPrime
RBI signage. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)
RBI signage. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

KRChoksey Research Report

Key highlights:

  • The Reserve Bank of India kept the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 6.50%.

  • The standing deposit facility rate stands adjusted to 6.25% and the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate to 6.75%.

  • The Monetary Policy Committee also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target, while supporting growth.

  • The recent high-frequency indicators point towards an improvement in the global economy but worries about the financial system's stability add to the downside risks. Even though headline inflation is decelerating, it is still well above all the global central banks’ expectations. Thus, global developments have led to heightened volatility in financial markets, as reflected in sizeable two-way movements in bond yields, a fall in equity markets, and the U.S. dollar shedding its gains from its peak of September 2022.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

KRChoksey Research RBI Monetary Policy April 2023.pdf
DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

