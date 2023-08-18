RBI Likely To ‘Look Through’ CPI Shocker: Nirmal Bang
CPI spikes to 7.44%, but core inflation on a moderating trend.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Consumer price index inflation came in at 7.44% in June 2023 much above Bloomberg consensus and our expectation of 6.5%. The upside surprise mainly came from CPI-food and beverage inflation which stood at 10.6%YoY in July 2023 against our expectation of 8.95%. Core CPI inflation stood at 4.93% in July 23 in line with our expectation (5.12% in June 2023).
Meanwhile, wholesale price index inflation declined by 1.4% YoY in July-23 against our expectation of a 2.4% decline. The higher than expected WPI reading was mainly on account of 81.2% month-on-month surge in vegetable prices.
The CPI reading does impart substantial uncertainty to the inflation trajectory, and in our estimate, could push it up towards 5.8% (worst case: 6%) from 5.4% currently. A lot depends on the timing of reversal of vegetable prices.
In our view, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to ‘look through’ this bout of vegetable-driven inflation unless it becomes more persistent. While a quick reversal of vegetable prices by winter and benign core CPI still presents the possibility of a rate cut in February 2024, it could get pushed back in to FY25, should the RBI choose to tread the path of auction.
