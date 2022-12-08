RBI Goes For A Balancing Act, Delivers 35 Basis Points Repo Rate Hike: CareEdge
Inline with our expectations, the RBI has slowed the policy tightening pace after 3 consecutive 50 bps rate hikes in past meetings
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Research Report
In line with our expectations, the Reserve Bank of India has slowed the policy tightening pace after the three consecutive 50 basis points rate hikes in the past meetings.
The decision of a 35-bps repo rate hike has come against the backdrop of the easing of domestic consumer price index inflation and moderation of global commodity prices.
Expectations of moderation in rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve has also supported RBI’s less aggressive policy stance. However, core inflation persisting at a high level of around 6% remains a concern for the Central Bank.
The RBI has outlined its objective to continue on the policy normalisation path to anchor inflationary expectations while ensuring that growth is not hampered.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.