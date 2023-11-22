Raymond - Recalibrating For Future Proof Growth; Initiate With 'Hold': ICICI Securities
Real Estate and Ethnix – fastest growing segments.
ICICI Securities Report
Last four years have been a golden time-period for Raymond (share price up by 6 times), driven by several structural changes in the organisation–
Rapid scale-up of the real estate business (revenue grew 6 times FY20-23, 25% Ebitda margin – versus consol. at 14%),
Sharp focus on cost optimisation: 56%/71% reduction in net working capital l days/net debt,
FMCG business slump sale – access to Rs 22 billion (post tax) growth capital,
Simplification of group structure through potential de-merger of the lifestyle business,
Doubling the size of engineering business by a foray into sunrise sectors of aerospace, defense and enterprise value through acquisition of Maini Precision Products Ltd.
We believe these are steps in the right direction and could potentially create a clear growth path for the company with three distinct vectors of growth –
Lifestyle (focus on Ethnix, retail expansion, advertise spends), real estate and engineering businesses. Initiate with 'Hold'.
