Raymond Q4 Results Review - Earnings Beat Led By Strong Performance In Branded Apparel, Garmenting: Systematix
Strong growth in branded apparel margins led by operational efficiencies.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Raymond Ltd. continued its strong earnings momentum for the sixth consecutive quarter reporting 10%/18%/5% revenue/Ebitda/profit before tax growth despite a high base and a soft start to the quarter.
Key takeaways are:
further reduction in net working capital cycle to 53 days given strong emphasis on collections,
reduction in net debt to Rs 6.9 billion given strong free cash flow generation,
fast moving consumer goods business sales proceeds of Rs 28 billion received from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. to make company debt free with Rs 15 billion surplus cash,
2% growth in branded textiles with 90 basis points margin decline given a high base and soft January and February,
19% growth in branded apparels with 480 bps margin improvement driven by better customer conversions, new store openings and operating leverage,
44% growth in garmenting with 320 bps margin improvement given strong customer addition and operating leverage,
7% growth in cotton shirting business with 180 bps margin expansion led by demand for cotton and linen offerings and better realizations,
7% growth in engineering business with 170 bps margin decline given growth in ring gears and margin impact of currency devaluation, and
10% decline in real estate business with 680 bps margin improvement.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.