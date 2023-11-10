Raymond Q2 Results Review - Consistent Execution Continues On Stated Priorities: Systematix

Raymond Ltd. reported an in-line performance with a marginal beat on revenue offset by a dip in margins. Revenue grew 4% YoY despite postponement in consumer spending cycle on account of delay in festive and wedding season.

Under subdued demand conditions, company posted strong performance in branded apparel (+18%YoY) and garmenting (+18%YoY) which was offset by revenue decline in engineering (-12%YoY) and real estate (-2%YoY).

Branded textile (+2%YoY) and high value cotton shirting (flat YoY) posted muted numbers. Key takeaways are: