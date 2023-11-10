Raymond Q2 Results Review - Consistent Execution Continues On Stated Priorities: Systematix
Creation of three separate growth vectors should drive value creation
Systematix Research Report
Raymond Ltd. reported an in-line performance with a marginal beat on revenue offset by a dip in margins. Revenue grew 4% YoY despite postponement in consumer spending cycle on account of delay in festive and wedding season.
Under subdued demand conditions, company posted strong performance in branded apparel (+18%YoY) and garmenting (+18%YoY) which was offset by revenue decline in engineering (-12%YoY) and real estate (-2%YoY).
Branded textile (+2%YoY) and high value cotton shirting (flat YoY) posted muted numbers. Key takeaways are:
net working capital was higher in Q2 FY24 due to the inventory build-up for the upcoming festive season,
Net debt free status continued with Rs 11 billion of surplus cash at Group level,
2% growth in branded textiles with 16bps margin decline due to change in product mix,
18% growth in branded apparels with 247 bps margin improvement driven by premiumisation and continued operational efficiencies,
18% growth in garmenting with 136 bps decline in margin due to build up cost for line expansion to cater to higher demand,
Flat performance in cotton shirting business led by stable demand for cotton and linen offerings with flat margins ,
12% revenue decline in engineering business due to sluggish exports with flat margin performance and
2% decline in real estate business (impacted by percentage completion accounting) with 596 bps margin decline due to initial launch costs of Address by GS Season 2 and Invictus by GS.
We are quite enthused with this resilient performance by Raymond company, especially in its key focus areas of branded apparel and garmenting. With continued focus on premiumization in suiting, focus on mass market in shirting, retail excellence and store expansion in branded apparel and strong order book in garmenting, we see significant potential for a re-rating especially for the lifestyle business.
Real estate and engineering are also becoming strong growth vectors with launch of new projects outside Thane and acquisition of Maini Precision respectively.
We view the recent gmcg business sale, demerger of lifestyle business and engineering business acquisition as strong value accretive moves. We have built in revenue/ Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 11%/10%/20% for FY23-25E.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with our SOTP based target price of Rs 2,334.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
