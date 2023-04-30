Raymond - Multiple Value Creation Initiatives To Drive Further Re-Rating: Systematix

Raymond Ltd. announced multiple value-creating initiatives to unlock shareholder value and display promoter commitment towards the company –

sale of fmcg business housed in an associate company (owned jointly by Raymond and the promoter) to Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. at a very attractive valuation, demerger of the apparelrelated businesses into a separate entity and deployment of the entire sale proceeds of the promoter into the apparel business.

This series of steps will get a net cash inflow of Rs 22 billion into the company making it debt free with Rs 13 billion of surplus cash, create a pure play business-to-consumer focused apparel company and also create a listed real estate business with investments in engineering and denim businesses.

The fmcg business sale is a positive for Raymond shareholders as fmcg business has been sold at a very attractive valuation despite being a non-core business for the group not getting much attention or investments.

The promoter is displaying further confidence by deploying his entire share of proceeds into the apparel business, and thereby increasing his stake in the business at a valuation which is fair in our view.

Thirdly, there is potential for a further re-rating especially for the apparel entity as it would become cash rich and free from the overhang of unrelated businesses.