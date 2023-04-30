Raymond - Multiple Value Creation Initiatives To Drive Further Re-Rating: Systematix
RCCL is expected to get the cash proceeds in the next 15 days and the demerger is expected to be completed in 12-14 months.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Raymond Ltd. announced multiple value-creating initiatives to unlock shareholder value and display promoter commitment towards the company –
sale of fmcg business housed in an associate company (owned jointly by Raymond and the promoter) to Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. at a very attractive valuation,
demerger of the apparelrelated businesses into a separate entity and
deployment of the entire sale proceeds of the promoter into the apparel business.
This series of steps will get a net cash inflow of Rs 22 billion into the company making it debt free with Rs 13 billion of surplus cash, create a pure play business-to-consumer focused apparel company and also create a listed real estate business with investments in engineering and denim businesses.
The fmcg business sale is a positive for Raymond shareholders as fmcg business has been sold at a very attractive valuation despite being a non-core business for the group not getting much attention or investments.
The promoter is displaying further confidence by deploying his entire share of proceeds into the apparel business, and thereby increasing his stake in the business at a valuation which is fair in our view.
Thirdly, there is potential for a further re-rating especially for the apparel entity as it would become cash rich and free from the overhang of unrelated businesses.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Godrej Consumer Products - Inorganic Entry Into A Difficult Category At Expensive Valuations: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.