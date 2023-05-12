Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Q4 Results Review — Healthy Show; Ebitda Margin Surprises Positively: ICICI Direct

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. reported a healthy Q4 FY23 performance aided by healthy growth in sales volumes and robust Ebitda margins.

For Q4 FY23, Ratnamani Metals reported total sales volume of 106260 tonnes, up 57% YoY and 60% QoQ, significantly higher than our estimate of 71500 tonnes. Revenue from operations (standalone) for the quarter was at Rs 1436 crore, up 47% YoY, 36% QoQ, notably higher than our estimate of Rs 1126 crore.

Standalone Ebitda for the quarter was at Rs 292 crore, up 73% YoY, 50% QoQ (our estimate of Rs 179 crore). Standalone Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 20.3%, up 300 basis points YoY, 190 bps QoQ, higher than our estimate of 15.9% • Ensuing standalone profit after tax for the quarter was at Rs 196 crore, up 75% YoY, 48% QoQ (our estimate of Rs 121 crore).

Key triggers for future price performance: