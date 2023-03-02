RateGain Travel Technologies - Product’s Demo Day Showcases Its Differentiating Offerings: Dolat Capital

RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd. showcased some of its key products offerings viz. Adara, revenue maximisation platform, competitive rate intelligence (optima) and comparison.

Management continue to focus on strengthening its products across its three business line segments with single point agenda of ‘revenue maximisation’ for the customers.

We believe Rategains’ key products help customers unlock new revenue streams leveraging digital channels and also its data led decision making offerings can further optimize efficacy.