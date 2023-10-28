RateGain Q2 Results Review - Significant Beat Led By Adara; Guidance Remain Conservative: Dolat Capital
Robust Q2 performance and strong megatrend in travel industry keep Rategain as a good proxy play on booming travel theme.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd. reported 9.4% QoQ growth, (our estimate: 3%), led by strong growth in Adara ($10 million in Q2 from $8 million in Q1) and monetisation of key contract wins.
Vertical wise, Martech (48% of revenue) and desktop as a service (31% of revenue) led the sequential growth of 20%/3% QoQ however distribution (21% of revenue) segment witnessed 1% decline owing to weakness in a key client (online travel agency).
Ebitda stood at 19.8%, up 216 basis points QoQ (guidance also revised up from 17% to 19%) driven by operating leverage, and improved performance in Martech segment.
Robust Q2 performance and strong megatrend in travel industry keep Rategain as a good proxy play on booming travel theme.
Maintain 'Accumulate' with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs. 690 (implies 41 times of FY26E).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Intellect Design Q2 Review - Revenue Below Estimate; OPM Headwinds Ahead, Commentary Assuring: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.