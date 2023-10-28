RateGain Q2 Results Review - Significant Beat Led By Adara; Guidance Remain Conservative: Dolat Capital

BQPrimeResearch ReportsRateGain Q2 Results Review - Significant Beat Led By Adara; Guidance Remain Conservative: Dolat Capital
28 Oct 2023, 2:29 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>OTAs and Metas data of Hotels developed by Rategain Travel Technologies. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Dolat Capital Report

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd. reported 9.4% QoQ growth, (our estimate: 3%), led by strong growth in Adara ($10 million in Q2 from $8 million in Q1) and monetisation of key contract wins.

Vertical wise, Martech (48% of revenue) and desktop as a service (31% of revenue) led the sequential growth of 20%/3% QoQ however distribution (21% of revenue) segment witnessed 1% decline owing to weakness in a key client (online travel agency).

Ebitda stood at 19.8%, up 216 basis points QoQ (guidance also revised up from 17% to 19%) driven by operating leverage, and improved performance in Martech segment.

Robust Q2 performance and strong megatrend in travel industry keep Rategain as a good proxy play on booming travel theme.

Maintain 'Accumulate' with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs. 690 (implies 41 times of FY26E).

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Dolat Capital Rategain Travel Technologies Q2FY24 Result Update.pdf
