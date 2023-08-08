RateGain Q1 Results Review - Adara Fires Up Beat Across; Expect Guidance Upgrade In Q2: Dolat Capital

Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd. reported 17.2% QoQ growth, (our estimate: 8.6%), driven by continued strong traction in all verticals. On organic basis rev growth stood at 5% QoQ.

Vertical wise, Martech (43% of revenue) and desktop-as-a-service (33% of revenue) led the sequential growth of 42%/13% QoQ however distribution (24% of revenue) segment witnessed 7.8% decline owing to weakness in a key client.

Adjusted Ebitda stood at 17.6%, flat QoQ (versus guidance of 13.5-14%) driven by operating leverage, higher revenue contribution of high margin DaaS biz and better than expected Adara Ebitda margins at 15% that offset the wage hike impact.

Robust Q1 performance and positive megatrend in travel industry keep Rategain as a good proxy play on booming travel theme.

Assign 'Accumulate' rating with a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs. 520 (implies 42 times of FY25E earnings).