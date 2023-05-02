Ramkrishna Forgings Q4 Results Review - Good Show, Near Term Outlook Looks Weak: Dolat Capital
Moving into capex mode.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. printed strong set of numbers in Q4 FY23 led by strong growth in domestic volume due to pre buying of medium and heavy commercial vehicle ahead of BS6 Phase II. Ebitda margin stood at 22.5% due to cost-cutting measures.
Although winning new business for rail wheel manufacturing in railway segment provides diversification and scale to its business, we expect high capex and increase in operational cost to dent its near to medium term earnings growth.
We expect high borrowing cost to dent medium term domestic and export commercial vehicles demand. Further fall in realisation (due to correction in metal prices) will hit revenue growth.
We believe rising proportion of non-automotive business and machining are key positives for business. However, uncertain global environment and high capex and high debt are key concerns.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.