Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results Review - Growth Acceleration, Upgrade To 'Buy': Dolat Capital

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. printed a strong numbers in Q1 FY24 led by strong growth in domestic and export segment (tonnage grew 25% YoY and -1% QoQ). Ebitda margin stood at 22.4% led by cost control measures.

Diversification of business into railway and casting, adding warm and cold forging capacity are key positives for medium to long term. Revenue from railway business (forged wheels ) to start from Q4 FY26.

We increase earnings per share estimate by 30/43% for FY24/25E and recommend 'Buy' with SOTP target of Rs 640 (core standalone- Rs 559, railway- Rs 41 and Multitech Auto Pvt Ltd. Rs 39).