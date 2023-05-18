Ramco Systems Q4 Review - Miss On Revenue; Commentary Hopeful Backed By Strong Orders Wins: Dolat Capital
Pain from transition to recurring to continue.
Dolat Capital Report
Ramco System Ltd. reported results below estimate with USD de-growth of 1.5% QoQ (our estimate: +6.6%) led by weakness in order to revenue conversion and continued shift in deal wins in software-as-a-system model (licence revenue were just 2% of Q4 revenue).
Ebit margins (adjusted for forex) stood to -46.1% against -44% in Q3 and our estimate of -35.8%) due to weak revenues and 17% QoQ increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.
Ebitda losses (excluding-bad debt provision) stood at Rs 724 million which management expect to recoup completely in FY24.
Order book remains healthy at $23 million (up 40% on trailing twelve months basis), raising confidence on continued momentum. Ramco Systems signed 19 “$1 million plus” deals during the year. Unexecuted order book stands at $196 million up 12% YoY.
Despite strong order bookings and Ramco’s healthy market positioning, its transition towards an annuity-based model would see loss continue for some more time, until Ramco can demonstrate sustainable financial performance improvement.
