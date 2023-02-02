Ramco Systems Q3 Results Review - Strong Order Booking Shows Promise; Commentary Optimistic: Dolat Capital
Strong order bookings reflect Ramco’s market positioning, while lower attrition eases some operational concerns.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Ramco Systems Ltd. reported U.S. dollar growth of 4.4% QoQ (our estimate: 6%), while Ebitda loss lowered to Rs 494 million from loss of Rs 608 million in Q2 (our estimate: loss of Rs 506 million).
Bookings for Q3 saw a huge upswing, standing at $27.6 million (highest in last eight quarters). Management commentary is optimistic on bookings and pipeline growing at a healthy pace, barring any impact of macro uncertainty.
Management expects Ebitda margin losses to lower as evinced by lower attrition, automation/process optimisation investments paying off, and lower need for hiring. Business investments to be supported by Dec-22 fund-raising exercise (raised Rs 1.6 billion on preferential basis).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.