Ramco Systems Q2 Results Review - Revenue Slips; New CEO Clears Historical Provisioning Mess: Dolat Capital
Recurring revenue thrives, license decline impacts Q2 FY24
Dolat Capital Report
Ramco System Ltd. reported USD revenue de-growth of 9.4% QoQ (our estimate: +3%) led by weaker deal signing ($ 16.6 million versus four quarter average of $ 22 million plus) and slow execution of the order book (implementation revnue down 22% QoQ).
Ebit margins (adjusted for foreign exchange) stood to -119% against 39.5% in Q1 (our estimate: -32.3%) led by one-time cash provision of $ 13.1 million accounted for trade receivables and unbilled revenue ($ 2 million in Q1).
With this large charge Ramco System has potentially cleared off all of the historical doubtful debt and would see the run rate normalise to sub-2% of revenues hereon.
Adjusted Ebitda losses (excluding of doubtful debt) expanded marginally to Rs 224 million from Rs 171 million and thus should see sharp revival in Q3 FY24.
Given large total addressable market and robust IP monetisation potential, we Maintain 'Accumulate' rating with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 330 (implies 1.5 times on FY25E per share).
