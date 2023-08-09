Ramco Systems Q1 Results Review - Revenue Revives; Commentary Confident On Ebitda Neutral: Dolat Capital
Revenue volatility is expected to reduce.
Dolat Capital Report
Ramco System Ltd. reported U.S. dollar revenue growth of 10.7% QoQ (our estimate: +6.3%) led by broad-based growth across all business units despite continued shift in deal wins in software-as-a-system model (licence revenue were just 5% of Q1 revenue).
Ebit margins (adjusted for forex) stood to -39.5% against -46.1% in Q4 (our estimate: -33.6%) driven by strong revenues growth led operating leverage and conscious effort to restrict employee cost (up just 1% QoQ).
Ebitda losses (excluding of forex) stood at Rs 335 million which management expect to recoup completely in FY24.
Order book remains healthy at $23 million (flat QoQ, up 38% on trailing twelve months basis), raising confidence on continued momentum. It signed four “$1 million plus” deals in Q1. Unexecuted order book stands at $196 million up 10% YoY (best ever).
Despite steady order wins and Ramco System’s healthy market positioning, its transition towards an annuity-based model would see loss continue for some more time.
Given large IP monetisation potential, we assign 'Accumulate' rating with a discounted cash flow-based target price of Rs 330 (implies P/S of ~1.4 times on FY25E basis).
