Ramco Cements Q2 Results Review - Expansion Delays Deleveraging Strategy: Yes Securities
The Ramco Cements Ltd. reported strong performance, wherein volume grew by 39% YoY resulting in revenue growth of 30% YoY. Net sales realisation de-grew by 6% YoY due to the weak pricing scenario in the south.
Ramco Cements switched its wind power for captive use led to a sharp fall in power cost/tonne by 33% YoY, which aided total cost/te to reduce by 14% YoY in Q2 FY24.
The overall green power usage has significantly improved from 22% in Q2 FY23 to 38% in Q2 FY24 as wind power is used captively. Strong volume with eased cost helped Ebitda to grow by 116% YoY to Rs 880/tonne. Adjusted profit after tax grew multifold to Rs 720 million in Q2 FY24 against Rs 31 million in Q2 FY23.
Because of increasing utilisation of new and existing capacities, we expect volume to grow by ~17/3/4% YoY for FY24/25/26E. With the steady energy cost correction and increasing operating leverage, the Ebitda should move linearly towards +Rs 1100/tonne by FY26E.
However, high exposure to the south market with higher ordinary portland cement sales and volatile demand will keep operating profitability under check in the short run.
We remain positive on Ramco Cements for its strong retail presence in the south, low-cost cement producer, steadily increasing capacity share and improving share of waste heat recovery system and renewable energy.
Ramco Cement incurred capex of Rs 12 billion in H1 FY24, which includes acquisition of limestone-bearing lands in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for its future expansion and guided another Rs 4 billion for H2 FY24.Additionally, ~Rs 3 billion maintenance capex plus future expansion capex will be incurred in FY25E, leaving no room for deleveraging in near future.
Therefore, we trimmed our profit after tax estimates by 17/16% for FY24/25E due to higher interest outgo and net debt/Ebitda will remain elevated close to ~twio times till FY26E.
At current market price, stock trades at 15/14 times enterprise value/Ebitda on FY25/26E.
We rolled forward estimates to FY26, and valued the stock at 15 times EV/Ebitda, arriving at a target price of Rs 1163. We recommend an 'Add' rating.
