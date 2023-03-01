Ramco Cements - Cost-Efficient Player With Strong Market Presence In South Region: Motilal Oswal
Ramco Cements holds the number two position in the South region with a market share of ~17%.
Motilal Oswal Report
We had an interactive session with the top management of The Ramco Cements Ltd., to discuss the latest developments in the cement industry, the company’s growth plans, demand trends and its operational efficiencies. We also visited the company’s plant in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu. Key highlights from the session are given below:
Ramco Cements holds the number two position in the South region with a market share of ~17%. It has the highest market share of ~23% in Tamil Nadu and Kerala each. The commissioning of new capacity in Kurnool will help Ramco Cements increase its market share in Andhra Pradesh.
In nine months-FY23, it reported ~30% volume growth YoY, aided by capacity expansions and increased government spending in Tamil Nadu (mainly road projects as currently ~34 projects are in progress, highest in a decade).
The company’s products are well accepted across segments and approved in many new projects. Its differentiated strategy of ‘right cement for right application’ has also helped to increase acceptability among consumers.
Ramco Cements is one of the low-cost producers in the industry with higher usage of captive power plants (self-sufficient for its power requirements), lower heat consumption at less than 700Kcal/kg of clinker, a higher blended cement share of ~72% and strategic locations of plants (average lead distance is less than 300km). The company has been using renewable power since 1993 through wind power plants.
