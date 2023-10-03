Ramco Cements - A Compelling Southern Play; ICICI Securities Re-Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'

Having displayed volume aggression in the past six quarters (averaging more than 30% YoY), we find Ramco Cements Ltd. to be well placed as a major beneficiary of the improving price sentiment in south India.

The ideal combination of net debt ‘peaking-out’ (net debt/Ebitda to improve from 3.6 times in FY23 to 1.4 times in FY26E) and margins ‘bottoming-out’ (from 14.6% in FY23 to ~20% in FY26E) makes Ramco Cements a compelling investment story.

Factoring in visibility of sustained volume growth (boosted by its recent acquisition of limestone mines in Andhra Pradesh) and improving return on equtiy (from ~5% in FY23 to ~13% in FY26E), we value Ramco Cement at 13 times September-25E enterprise value/Ebitda (a notch lower versus its long-term average of 14 times).

With a target price of Rs 1,051/share, we re-initiate coverage on Ramco Cement with a ‘Buy’.