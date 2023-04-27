Rallis India Q4 Results Review - Industry Dynamics To Remain Weak Over FY24: Dolat Capital

Rallis India Ltd.'s revenue for the quarter saw a marginal growth of 3% YoY to Rs 5.2 billion, which we believe, was largely led by the international business. (our estimate: Rs 5.5 billion).

Higher raw material costs coupled with higher opex (up 16.3% YoY) resulted in a negative Ebitda of Rs 653 million (our estimate: Rs 309 million).

Rallis India reported a net loss of Rs 691 million (our estimate: Rs 97 million) impacted by weak operating performance, higher interest cost (up 300.8% YoY) and higher depreciation charge (up 15.1% YoY).

Outlook and Valuation

Weak market conditions both on the domestic as well as international front are expected to have a negative impact of company’s performance in FY24. Despite higher farm income levels demand could remain muted owing to challenges of higher inventory and El Nino led weaker monsoon.

Despite significant capex spend of ~Rs 5.5 billion towards growth projects over FY19-FY23 (multi purpose plant plant, formulation plant, debottlenecking activities) we do not expect significant return on capital employed improvement over FY24/FY25.

Thus, with near-term market challenges and limited growth visibility, we continue to have a cautious stance on the stock and have cut our earning per share estimates by 10.4/9.7% for FY24/FY25.