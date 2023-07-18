Rallis India Q1 Results Review - Challenging Times Ahead: Dolat Capital

Rallis India Ltd. reported a revenue decline of 9.4% YoY to Rs 7.8 billion (our estimate: Rs 8.6 billion) impacted by weak market conditions both in the international as well the domestic market.

Dynamic pricing actions coupled with improved product mix resulted in gross margin margin expansion of 265 basis points YoY to 38.5% which further translated into Ebitda margins improvement of 101 bps YoY to 14.1%.

Ebitda came in 2.4% lower YoY to Rs 1.1 billion (our estimate: Rs 1.04 billion) which reflected into the profit after tax decline of 7.3% YoY to Rs 630 million (our estimate: Rs 610 million. Also higher interest costs and lower other income impacted profitability).