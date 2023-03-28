Rainbow Children’s Medicare - Riding On Paediatric, Perinatal Pedigree: ICICI Direct Initiates Coverage
Its efficient synergy across paediatric and perinatal services makes it a standout player among peers.
ICICI Direct Report
Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd. is a leading chain of paediatric multi-speciality and perinatal hospitals in India, operating 16 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,655 beds.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Expertise in the most case-sensitive healthcare cohort that is paediatric and perinatal care encompassing areas like neurology, nephrology, oncology and cardiology among others.
Rainbow Children’s Medicare plans to add 850 beds across cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad in the next four to five years, expanding its presence.
The company’s hub and spoke model to aid growth, accessibility for patients.
Improvement in average revenue per occupied bed and occupancy levels with increasing maturity of hospitals.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
