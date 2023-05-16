Rainbow Children’s Medicare Q4 Results Review — Significant Beat Across All Parameters: ICICI Direct
Progress and profitability of new hospitals in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, New Delhi, among others.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Significant beat across all parameters. Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd.'s revenue grew 3.4% QoQ to Rs 317 crore led by occupancy levels in matured hospitals, which reached 67.18%. Ebitda de-grew 8.2 % to Rs 98 crore.
Rainbow Children's Medicare's profit after tax came in at Rs 53.6 crore.
Key triggers for future price performance:
Expertise in the most case-sensitive healthcare cohort that is paediatric and perinatal care encompassing areas like neurology, nephrology, oncology and cardiology among others.
Following of hub and spoke model approach for expansion in new areas to aid growth, accessibility for patients.
Progress on Gurugram greenfield expansion of Rs 450 crore.
Progress and profitability of new hospitals in Hyderabad, Bangalore, New Delhi among others.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Data Patterns Q4 Review — Strong Growth Expected To Continue; But Rich Valuations Cap Upside: ICICI Direct
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.