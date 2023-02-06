Railtel Q3 Results Review - Rise In Competition; Reduced Margin Guidance: ICICI Securities
Railtel has seen increased competitive intensity in project business, both from government entities and private companies.
ICICI Securities Report
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 Ebitda grew 5% YoY to Rs 0.7 billion and was impacted by expected credit loss provision of Rs 210 million. Telecom services revenue growth has been healthy at 16% YoY; however, company has reduced Ebit margin guidance for telecom services to 20-25% (earlier: 25-28%).
Project revenue was disappointing at Rs 4 billion for nine months-FY23 (versus guidance of Rs 10 billion for FY23), and was impacted by lower chip availability. It expects to book Rs 4 billion of revenue from projects in Q4 FY23.
Therefore, Railtel has shifted its strategy from chasing margin-based contracts to volume based which can help in growing absolute Ebit in projects business. The company has cut project business Ebit margin guidance to 7- 8%.
